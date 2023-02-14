|Auctioneer:
|Ed Spencer of Spencer Groups
|Date:
|Saturday, February 18, 2023
|Time:
|11:00 A.M.
|Location:
|Spencer Auction Facility, Beebeetown at 3328 Overton Avenue, near Logan, IA
|Website:
|https://spencerauctiongroup.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/Feb-18-Auction-Brochure.pdf
|Radio:
