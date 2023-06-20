Auctioneer:Steve Bergren with Bergren Real Estate and Auction 
Date:Tuesday, June 27, 2023 
Time:9:30am 
Location:64131 630th Street, Atlantic, Iowa  
Website: https://bergrenrealestateandauction.com/auctions
Radio: 

