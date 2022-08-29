|Auctioneer:
|Farmers National Company
|Date:
|Live Auction will be held Thursday, Sept. 15th at 10 am the Elks Lodge, Shenandoah, IA. Online bidding September 13th at 8 am until close of the live auction on Sept. 15th
|Time:
|Location:
|Website:
|For more information, Contact Jon Peterson, agent
|Radio:
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Aug 29
-
Aug 29
-
Aug 29
-
Aug 30
-
Aug 30
-
Aug 30
-
Aug 31
Anniversaries
-
Aug 29
-
Aug 29
-
Aug 30
-
Aug 31