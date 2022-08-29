Auctioneer: Farmers National Company
Date:Live Auction will be held Thursday, Sept. 15th at 10 am  the Elks Lodge, Shenandoah, IA. Online bidding September 13th at 8 am until close of the live auction on Sept. 15th
Website: For more information, Contact Jon Peterson, agent
