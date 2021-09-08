|Auctioneer:
|Fremont County Sheriff, Kevin Aistrope
|Date:
|Thursday, September 23, 2021
|Time:
|5:00 P.M.
|Location:
|At the impound lot on the corners of Foote and East Streets in Sidney, IA
|Website:
|https://www.kmaland.com/fremont-co-sheriffs-sale-sept-2021/pdf_4f510be2-10be-11ec-8020-939c4e97cfc8.html
|Radio:
