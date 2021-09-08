Auctioneer: Fremont County Sheriff, Kevin Aistrope
Date: Thursday, September 23, 2021
Time: 5:00 P.M.
Location: At the impound lot on the corners of Foote and East Streets in Sidney, IA
Website: https://www.kmaland.com/fremont-co-sheriffs-sale-sept-2021/pdf_4f510be2-10be-11ec-8020-939c4e97cfc8.html
Radio: 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.