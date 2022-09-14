Auctioneer:Fremont County Sheriff, Kevin Aistrope
Date:Thursday, September 29, 2022
Time:5:30 pm
Location:At the impound lot on the corners of Foote and East Streets in Sidney, IA
Website: https://www.kmaland.com/fremont-county-sheriffs-impound-auction/pdf_ab45ba1e-3378-11ed-9c8d-eb2dfb8ee1c0.html
Radio: 

