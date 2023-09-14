|Auctioneer:
|Fremont County Sheriff, Kevin Aistrope
|Date:
|Thursday, September 28, 2023
|Time:
|5:30 P.M.
|Location:
|Impound Lot at the corner of Foote and East Streets, Sidney, IA
|Website:
|https://www.kmaland.com/fremont-county-sheriffs-impound-auction-2023/pdf_918ebe66-530e-11ee-bc14-1b86c8ae6749.html
|Radio:
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Sep 14
-
Sep 14
-
Sep 16
-
Sep 16
-
Sep 16
-
Sep 16
Anniversaries
-
Sep 14