Auctioneer: Fremont County Sheriff, Kevin Aistrope
Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023
Time: 5:30 P.M.
Location: Impound Lot at the corner of Foote and East Streets, Sidney, IA
Website: https://www.kmaland.com/fremont-county-sheriffs-impound-auction-2023/pdf_918ebe66-530e-11ee-bc14-1b86c8ae6749.html
