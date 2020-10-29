|Auctioneer:
|Mark Younger of Younger Auction Company
|Date:
|Saturday, November 14, 2020
|Time:
|10:30 A.M.
|Location:
|Younger Auction Gallery @ 312 E South Hills Drive, Maryville, MO
|Website:
|https://www.kmaland.com/newberry-tractor-auction/pdf_d55781da-1934-11eb-b127-1b5413b2f781.html
|Radio:
Gerald (Buster) & Katie Newberry Vintage Tractors, Implements and Collectible Pedal Tractors Auction
