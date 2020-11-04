|Auctioneer:
|Jack Kretzinger, Dan Kretzinger and Tony Douglas of Kretzinger Auction
|Date:
|Saturday, November 14th, 2020
|Time:
|Land selling at 9 A.M. with the rest starting at approximately 12 noon
|Location:
|Kretzinger Auction Building, 2262 Kentucky Avenue near Corning, IA
|Website:
|http://www.kretzingerauction.com/upcomingsales.html
|Radio:
Glenn & Anna Ruth Hardisty Absolute Estate Land, Household and Machinery Auction
