Auctioneer:Jack Kretzinger, Dan Kretzinger and Tony Douglas of Kretzinger Auction
Date:Saturday, November 14th, 2020
Time:Land selling at 9 A.M. with the rest starting at approximately 12 noon
Location:Kretzinger Auction Building, 2262 Kentucky Avenue near Corning, IA
Website:http://www.kretzingerauction.com/upcomingsales.html
Radio: 

