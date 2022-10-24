|Auctioneer:
|Byron Menke of Menke Auction & Realty
|Date:
|Thursday, November 17, 2022
|Time:
|10 A.M.
|Location:
|Henderson, Iowa Community Building at 310 Maple Street
|Website:
|https://www.menke-auction.com/siteart/auction-images/bolton-auction/bolton-auction.pdf
|Radio:
Harvey & Darlene Bolton Trust Land Auction Featuring 93 Acres /- of Mills County, Iowa Land
