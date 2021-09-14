|Auctioneer:
|Rick Grote (grow-tee), Dean Grote and Byron Menke
|Date:
|Thursday, September 23, 2021
|Time:
|10:30 A.M.
|Location:
|Avoca Legion Hall, 112 N Elm Street in Avoca, IA
|Website:
|https://www.brich-groteauction.com/auction-list.htm
|Radio:
Heirs of Bud and Audrey Carroll Real Estate Auction featuring 154 Acres of Shelby County, Iowa Farmland
