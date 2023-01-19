|Auctioneer:
|Mark Younger of Younger Auction Company
|Date:
|Friday, February 3, 2023
|Time:
|10:30 A.M.
|Location:
|Toad Hollar Bar and Grill at 1710 Nebraska Street in Mound City, MO
|Website:
|https://www.youngerauction.com/neely.html
|Radio:
Helen Winifred Neely Revocable Trust Land Auction Featuring 102 +/- Acres more or less of Atchison County Land
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Jan 19
-
Jan 19
-
Jan 19
-
Jan 19
-
Jan 19
-
Jan 19
-
Jan 20
-
Jan 21
-
Jan 21
-
Jan 21