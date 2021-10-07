Auctioneer: Matt Adams with People's Company 
Date: Wednesday, October 20th
Time:10:00am 
Location: Fremont County Fairgrounds McElroy Building 1004 Legion Park Rd Sidney, Iowa 51652
Website: https://peoplescompany.com/listings/auctions-land-fremont-county-iowa-248-acres-listing-number-15678
Radio: 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.