|Auctioneer:
|Al Hughes with Al Hughes Auction Service
|Date:
|Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022
|Time:
|10:30am
|Location:
|Elks Lodge- 709 S Fremont Street, Shenandoah, Iowa 51601
|Website:
|Radio:
Howard T. Schneekloth Public Land Auction of 731 acres +/- of Page County Land
