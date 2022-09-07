|Auctioneer:
|Midwest Liquidation
|Date:
|Tuesday, September 13th, 2022
|Time:
|4:00 P.M.
|Location:
|915 W Ferguson Road, Shenandoah, IA
|Website:
|https://www.auctionbill.com/iowa-auctions/huge-liquidation-auction-antiques-new-appliances-tools-electronics-shoes-decor-s-1125669.html
|Radio:
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Sep 8
-
Sep 8
-
Sep 8
-
Sep 8
-
Sep 10
-
Sep 10
-
Sep 10
Anniversaries
-
Sep 8
-
Sep 8
-
Sep 9
-
Sep 10