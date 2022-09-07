Auctioneer: Midwest Liquidation
Date: Tuesday, September 13th, 2022
Time: 4:00 P.M.
Location: 915 W Ferguson Road, Shenandoah, IA  
Website: https://www.auctionbill.com/iowa-auctions/huge-liquidation-auction-antiques-new-appliances-tools-electronics-shoes-decor-s-1125669.html
Radio: 

