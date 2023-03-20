|Auctioneer:
|Liz Hunt with Hunt Auctions and Land
|Date:
|Saturday, March 24, 2023
|Time:
|9:30am
|Location:
Legion Hall 1104 East 5th Street Maryville, MO
|Website:
|Radio:
Hunt Auction and Land will conduct the Estate Auction of Gene and Leanna Tede Kerber
