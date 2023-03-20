Auctioneer: Liz Hunt with Hunt Auctions and Land
Date:Saturday, March 24, 2023
Time:9:30am 
Location:

Legion Hall 1104 East 5th Street Maryville, MO

Website: 
Radio: 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.