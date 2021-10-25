|Auctioneer:
|George Crawford, Joe Nebel and John Williams of Crawford and Co. Real Estate and Auction
|Date:
|Thursday, October 28th
|Time:
|10:30am
|Location:
|On-Site 506 Main Street, Shambaugh, Iowa
