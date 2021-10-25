Auctioneer: George Crawford, Joe Nebel and John Williams of Crawford and Co. Real Estate and Auction
Date: Thursday, October 28th
Time:10:30am 
Location: On-Site 506 Main Street, Shambaugh, Iowa
Website: 
Radio: 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.