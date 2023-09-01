|Auctioneer:
|George Crawford, John Williams and Joe Nebel with Crawford and Company Real Estate & Auction
|Date:
|Friday, September 8, 2023
|Time:
|10:00am
|Location:
|1465 Highway 71, Clarinda, Iowa (7.5 miles north of Clarinda or 6 miles south of Villisca on Highway 71)
