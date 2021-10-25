|Auctioneer:
|Byron Menke with Menke Auction and Realty
|Date:
|Monday, Nov 8th
|Time:
|10:00am
|Location:
|Menke Auction Center 124 E Main St, Treynor, Iowa
|Website:
|https://www.menke-auction.com/siteart/Frohardt/Frohardt-sale-bill.pdf
|Radio:
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Oct 26
-
Oct 26
-
Oct 26
-
Oct 26
-
Oct 27
-
Oct 27
-
Oct 27
-
Oct 27
-
Oct 27
-
Oct 27
Anniversaries
-
Oct 25
-
Oct 27