|Auctioneer:
|Liz Hunt, Steve Espey and Kermit Goslee with Hunt Auctions and Land
|Date:
|Saturday, July 30th
|Time:
|9:30am
|Location:
|13427 Maple Street, Blanchard, Iowa
|Website:
|https://www.kmaland.com/jay-and-bev-clinkingbeard-estate-auction/link_74b21394-0849-11ed-9da8-774faea4c96d.html
|Radio:
