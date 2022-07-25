Auctioneer: Liz Hunt, Steve Espey and Kermit Goslee with Hunt Auctions and Land
Date: Saturday, July 30th
Time:9:30am 
Location:13427 Maple Street, Blanchard, Iowa 
Website:https://www.kmaland.com/jay-and-bev-clinkingbeard-estate-auction/link_74b21394-0849-11ed-9da8-774faea4c96d.html
Radio: 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.