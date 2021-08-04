|Auctioneer:
|Leroy Phillips, Randy Bates and Chuck Rieken
|Date:
|Saturday, August 7th
|Time:
|10:00 am
|Location:
|716 W 7th Street, Atlantic, IA
|Website:
|https://www.kmaland.com/keegan-sale/pdf_3a6430b6-f529-11eb-b979-bb55e36fea22.html
|Radio:
Joe B. Mewhirter Estate Large Auction, Kerry & Kim Keegan, Owners
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Aug 4
-
Aug 5
-
Aug 5
-
Aug 5
Anniversaries
-
Aug 4