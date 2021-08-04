Auctioneer:Leroy Phillips, Randy Bates and Chuck Rieken
Date:Saturday, August 7th
Time:10:00 am
Location:716 W 7th Street, Atlantic, IA
Website:https://www.kmaland.com/keegan-sale/pdf_3a6430b6-f529-11eb-b979-bb55e36fea22.html
