|Auctioneer:
|Jim Collins with Collins Auction Service
|Date:
|Personal Property selling Sat. Sept. 17th at 9:00am at 1282 310th Street Northboro, IA and 228.08 acres of land will sell on Tues. Sept. 20th -10 am at Northboro Community Center, Northboro, IA
|Time:
|Location:
|
|Website:
|https://www.kmaland.com/john-jack-and-jonell-kasper-large-2-day-estate-auction/pdf_8ed7fd86-2574-11ed-8173-13d3fbafbc98.html
|Radio:
