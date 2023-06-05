Auctioneer:Liz Hunt with Hunt Auctions and Land 
Date:Saturday, June 10, 2023 
Time:

9:30am

Location:

Legion Hall, 1104 East 5th Maryville, MO

Website: https://www.huntauctionsandland.com/auctions
Radio: 

