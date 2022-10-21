Auctioneer:George Crawford and Joe Nebel with Crawford & Co. Real Estate & Auction
Date:Friday, October 28th 
Time:10:00am 
Location:Elks Lodge located at 709 Fremont Street, Shenandoah 
Website: 
Radio: 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.