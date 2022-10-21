|Auctioneer:
|George Crawford and Joe Nebel with Crawford & Co. Real Estate & Auction
|Date:
|Friday, October 28th
|Time:
|10:00am
|Location:
|Elks Lodge located at 709 Fremont Street, Shenandoah
|Website:
|Radio:
Land Auction feat. 430.48 acres of Page County Land selling in 4 tracts
