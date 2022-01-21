|Auctioneer:
|Barnes Realty
|Date:
|Wednesday, February 23, 2022
|Time:
|10:30 A.M.
|Location:
|104 S Main Street, Oregon, MO, TJ Hall Building
|Website:
|https://barnesrealty.com/farmland/167-acres-holt-county-mo/
|Radio:
Land Auction featuring 167 Acres +/- of Holt County, Missouri Land (copy)
