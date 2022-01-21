|Auctioneer:
|Barnes Realty
|Date:
|Tuesday, February 22, 2022
|Time:
|10:30 A.M.
|Location:
|109 S 3rd Street in Tarkio, former US Bank Building
|Website:
|https://barnesrealty.com/farmland/251-88-acres-atchison-county-mo/
|Radio:
Land Auction featuring 251.88 Acres of Atchison County, Missouri Land
