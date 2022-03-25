Auctioneer: Jim Collins and Mike Wilmes of Collins Auction Service
Day 1-Thursday, April 7th at 4 pm at the farm at 12815 Nodaway-Atchison Rd, Westboro, MO

Day 2- Saturday, April 9th at 9:30 am at the Northboro Iowa Community Building

