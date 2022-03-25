|Auctioneer:
|Jim Collins and Mike Wilmes of Collins Auction Service
|Date:
Day 1-Thursday, April 7th at 4 pm at the farm at 12815 Nodaway-Atchison Rd, Westboro, MO
Day 2- Saturday, April 9th at 9:30 am at the Northboro Iowa Community Building
|Time:
|Location:
|Website:
|Radio:
Large 2-day, 4-generation accumulation estate auction of Franklin "Buddy" Manes
