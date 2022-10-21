|Auctioneer:
|Mark Younger of Younger Auction Company
|Date:
|Sunday, October 30, 2022
|Time:
|Personal Property at 12 Noon, Real Estate at 3 p.m
|Location:
|31037 Icon Road, Maryville, MO
|Website:
|https://www.youngerauction.com/morast.html
|Radio:
Larry Morast Absolute Real Estate and Personal Property Moving Auction
