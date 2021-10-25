|Auctioneer:
|Mark Younger of Younger Auction Company
|Date:
|Thursday, November 4, 2021
|Time:
|2:45 P.M.
|Location:
|Younger Auction Gallery 312 E South Hills Drive, Maryville, MO
|Website:
|https://www.youngerauction.com/boyd.html
|Radio:
Larry O. and Rita C. Boyd Worth County Absolute Farmland Auction of 367 +/- Acres
