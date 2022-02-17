|Auctioneer:
|Byron Menke with Menke Auction and Realty
|Date:
|Tues. March 1st
|Time:
|11:00am
|Location:
|Treynor Community Center-11 W. Main St, Treynor IA
|Website:
|https://www.menke-auction.com/siteart/auction-images/March-2022/volz-sale-bill.pdf
|Radio:
