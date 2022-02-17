Auctioneer: Byron Menke with Menke Auction and Realty
Date:Tues. March 1st 
Time: 11:00am
Location: Treynor Community Center-11 W. Main St, Treynor IA
Website: https://www.menke-auction.com/siteart/auction-images/March-2022/volz-sale-bill.pdf
Radio: 

