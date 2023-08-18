Auctioneer:Liz Hunt with Hunt Auctions and Land 
Date:Sunday, August 27, 2023 
Time:11:00am; Real Estate will sell at 1:00pm
Location:626 S. Cherry St. Clearmont, MO 
Website:https://www.huntauctionsandland.com/levain-machinery-real-estate 
Radio: 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.