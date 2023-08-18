|Auctioneer:
|Liz Hunt with Hunt Auctions and Land
|Date:
|Sunday, August 27, 2023
|Time:
|11:00am; Real Estate will sell at 1:00pm
|Location:
|626 S. Cherry St. Clearmont, MO
|Website:
|https://www.huntauctionsandland.com/levain-machinery-real-estate
|Radio:
