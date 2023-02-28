|Auctioneer:
|George Crawford and Joe Nebel of Crawford & Co. Real Estate & Auction
|Date:
|Friday, March 10, 2023
|Time:
|10:00am
|Location:
|Elks Lodge- 709 South Fremont Street, Shenandoah, Iowa
|Website:
|Radio:
Lewis Lands, LLC Land Auction of 572.49 Taxable Acres of Fremont County Iowa Land
