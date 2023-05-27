Auctioneer: Ed Spencer and Luke Spencer of Spencer Auction Group
Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023
Time: 10:30 A.M.
Location: Spencer Auction Group Facility at 3328 Overton Ave, Beebeetown, IA
Website: https://spencerauctiongroup.com/
Radio: 

