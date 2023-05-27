|Auctioneer:
|Ed Spencer and Luke Spencer of Spencer Auction Group
|Date:
|Saturday, June 3, 2023
|Time:
|10:30 A.M.
|Location:
|Spencer Auction Group Facility at 3328 Overton Ave, Beebeetown, IA
|Website:
|https://spencerauctiongroup.com/
|Radio:
