|Auctioneer:
|Liz Hunt with Hunt Auctions and Land
|Date:
|Sat. July 8th at 9:30 am and Sun. July 9th at 10:00 am
|Time:
|Location:
|Legion Hall, 1104 East 5th St. Maryville, MO
|Website:
|https://www.huntauctionsandland.com/hartmanestate
|Radio:
