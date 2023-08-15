|Auctioneer:
|Steve Bergren with Bergren Real Estate and Auction, LLC
|Date:
|Tuesday, August 22, 2023
|Time:
|10:00am
|Location:
|1965 G Avenue Red Oak, Iowa; Goranson's Pioneer Seed Building- West side of town.
|Website:
|https://bergrenrealestateandauction.com/auctions
|Radio:
