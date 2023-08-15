Auctioneer:Steve Bergren with Bergren Real Estate and Auction, LLC 
Date:Tuesday, August 22, 2023 
Time:10:00am 
Location:1965 G Avenue Red Oak, Iowa; Goranson's Pioneer Seed Building- West side of town. 
Website:https://bergrenrealestateandauction.com/auctions 
Radio: 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.