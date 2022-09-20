|Auctioneer:
|John Williams and George Crawford on Antique John's Auction
|Date:
|Wednesday, September 28, 2022
|Time:
|10:00 A.M.
|Location:
|2625 280th Street, Clarinda, IA: on J52 or College Springs Road
|Website:
|https://www.kmaland.com/mark-brenda-bair-collector-and-estate-auction/pdf_8da0bc00-337a-11ed-ac0f-e3bb65402729.html
|Radio:
