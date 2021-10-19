|Auctioneer:
|Mark Younger of Younger Auction Company
|Date:
|Thursday, October 28, 2021
|Time:
|10:00 A.M.
|Location:
|Younger Auction Gallery 312 E South Hills Drive, Maryville, MO
|Website:
|https://www.youngerauction.com/coleman.html
|Radio:
Michael Karl Colemen Absolute Land Auction of 200 Acres of Nodaway County Farmland
