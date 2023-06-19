Auctioneer:Liz Hunt with Hunt Auctions and Land 
Date:Saturday, June 24, 2023
Time:9:30am 
Location:Legion Hall, 1104 East 5th St. Maryville, MO 
Website:https://www.huntauctionsandland.com/auctions
Radio: 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.