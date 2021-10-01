Auctioneer: People's Company
Date: Wednesday, October 20
Time: 2:00pm
Location:Cass County Community Center 805 W 10th Street Atlantic, Iowa 50022
Website:https://peoplescompany.com/listings/auctions-land-montgomery-county-iowa-703-acres-listing-number-15724
Radio: 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.