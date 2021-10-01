|Auctioneer:
|People's Company
|Date:
|Wednesday, October 20
|Time:
|2:00pm
|Location:
|Cass County Community Center 805 W 10th Street Atlantic, Iowa 50022
|Website:
|https://peoplescompany.com/listings/auctions-land-montgomery-county-iowa-703-acres-listing-number-15724
|Radio:
Montgomery County Land Auction of 702.76 Acres +/- Offered in Seven Separate Tracts
