|Auctioneer:
|Byron Menke with Menke Auction and Realty
|Date:
|Sunday, October 31st
|Time:
|10:30am
|Location:
|Menke Auction Center – 124 E. Main St. – Treynor Iowa
|Website:
|https://www.menke-auction.com/liveauctions.htm
|Radio:
