Auctioneer: Byron Menke with Menke Auction and Realty
Date: Sunday, October 31st
Time: 10:30am
Location: Menke Auction Center – 124 E. Main St. – Treynor Iowa
Website: https://www.menke-auction.com/liveauctions.htm
Radio: 

