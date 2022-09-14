|Auctioneer:
|Jake Rice with Rice Auction Company
Date:
|Saturday, Sept. 24th
Time:
|10:00am
Location:
|1319 140th Street, Creston Iowa 50801
Website:
|https://www.kmaland.com/multi-party-farm-and-livestock-equipment-auction/link_d50f3ece-3431-11ed-9b3e-cfe6eccfa8b5.html
Radio:
