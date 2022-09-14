Auctioneer: Jake Rice with Rice Auction Company
Date:Saturday, Sept. 24th
Time:10:00am 
Location:1319 140th Street, Creston Iowa 50801 
Website: https://www.kmaland.com/multi-party-farm-and-livestock-equipment-auction/link_d50f3ece-3431-11ed-9b3e-cfe6eccfa8b5.html
Radio: 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.