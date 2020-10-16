Auctioneer: Ed Spencer of Spencer Auction Group
Date: Saturday, October 24, 2020
Time: 11:00 A.M.
Location: Sale to be held at Spencer Auction Group Facility located 1/4 mile North of Beebeetown. Beebeetown is located 1 1/2 miles North of Exit 8 on Interstate 880.
Website:https://spencerauctiongroup.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/Brochure1-R13.pdf
Radio: 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.