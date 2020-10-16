|Auctioneer:
|Ed Spencer of Spencer Auction Group
|Date:
|Saturday, October 24, 2020
|Time:
|11:00 A.M.
|Location:
|Sale to be held at Spencer Auction Group Facility located 1/4 mile North of Beebeetown. Beebeetown is located 1 1/2 miles North of Exit 8 on Interstate 880.
|Website:
|https://spencerauctiongroup.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/Brochure1-R13.pdf
|Radio:
Multi-Tract Pottawattamie County Land Auction featuring 800 Acres M/L
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.