Auctioneer: Midwest Ag Services, Inc
Date: Thursday, November 18, 2021
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Location: Oakland, Iowa Community Center
Website: http://www.midwestagservices.com/80-ac-pott-co-auction.html
Radio: 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.