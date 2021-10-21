|Auctioneer:
|Midwest Ag Services, Inc
|Date:
|Thursday, November 18, 2021
|Time:
|10:00 A.M.
|Location:
|Oakland, Iowa Community Center
|Website:
|http://www.midwestagservices.com/80-ac-pott-co-auction.html
|Radio:
Norma Taylor Trust Public Land Auction Featuring 80 Acres +/- of Pottawattamie County Farm Land
