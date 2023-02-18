|Auctioneer:
|Mark Younger of Younger Auction Company
|Date:
|Consignments due by March 1st, Consignment Sale is Saturday 3/18/23
|Time:
|10:00 A.M.
|Location:
|Younger Auction Gallery at 312 E South Hills Dr, Maryville, MO
|Website:
|https://www.youngerauction.com/
|Radio:
Now Taking Consignments For Spring Machinery Consignment Auction
