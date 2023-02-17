|Auctioneer:
|Ed Spencer of Spencer Auction Group
|Date:
|Online bidding only now through Friday, 2/24/23
|Time:
|Deadline for bids at 10:00 A.M.
|Location:
|Online auction only, but farm is located on the NW corner of Yankton Road and 770th Street near Massena, IA
|Website:
|https://spencerauctiongroup.com/
