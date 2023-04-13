|Auctioneer:
|Al Hughes with Al Hughes Auction Service
|Date:
|Bidding starts April 7, 2023 and closes Friday April 28, 2023 at 11:00am
|Time:
|Location:
|Bid at hibid.com; location of elevator is 102 Railroad St. Imogene, Iowa 51645
|Website:
|Radio:
