|Auctioneer:
|Rick and Jamie Barnes of Barnes Realty
|Date:
|Online Auction Ends on March 8, 2023
|Time:
|Online Auction Ends at 11:00 A.M.
|Location:
|Land located 5 miles Northwest of Craig, Missouri with Auction to be online
|Website:
|https://barnesrealty.com/farmland/241-acres-holt-county-mo/
|Radio:
Online Public Auction Featuring 241.5 Acres +/- of Holt County, Missouri, Land in 2 Tracts
