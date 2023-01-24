Auctioneer: Rick and Jamie Barnes of Barnes Realty
Date: Online Auction Ends on March 8, 2023
Time: Online Auction Ends at 11:00 A.M.
Location: Land located 5 miles Northwest of Craig, Missouri with Auction to be online
Website: https://barnesrealty.com/farmland/241-acres-holt-county-mo/
Radio: 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.