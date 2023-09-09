|Auctioneer:
|Rick Grote and Dean Grote of Brich-Grote Auction and Byron Menke
|Date:
|Saturday, September 16, 2023
|Time:
|10:00 A.M.
|Location:
|22602 Acorn Lane, Council Bluffs, IA
|Website:
|https://www.brich-groteauction.com/siteart/pdf/McGee%20FINAL-9-16-2023[29534].pdf
|Radio:
