|Auctioneer:
|Jake Rice with Rice Auction Company
|Date:
|Tuesday, December 13th
|Time:
|10:30am
|Location:
|Ringgold Outdoor Alliance Building – 104 E Monroe, Mount Ayr, IA 50854
|Website:
|https://www.kmaland.com/patricia-padgitt-trust-public-land-auction/link_2ff1e850-74d8-11ed-a01b-cfc0312b07e1.html

