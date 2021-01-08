|Auctioneer:
|Mark Younger of Younger Auction Company
|Date:
|Thursday, January 21, 2021
|Time:
|10:00 A.M.
|Location:
|Auction to be held at Younger Auction Gallery, 312 E South Hills Drive, Maryville, MO; click on link below to see directions to land
|Website:
|https://www.youngerauction.com/hoyt.html
|Radio:
Pauline G. Hoyt Trust Land Auction Featuring 220 Acres +/- of Nodaway County Land
