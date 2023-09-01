|Auctioneer:
|Al Hughes with Al Hughes Auction Service
|Date:
|Sunday, September 10, 2023
|Time:
|12:30pm
|Location:
|Al Hughes Auction Facility 21929 S. 221st St in Glenwood/Pacific Junction
|Website:
|Radio:
Phil and Peggy Warren, Jr and Helen Boles and Terry and Sandra Metz Large Personal Property Moving Auction
