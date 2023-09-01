Auctioneer:Al Hughes with Al Hughes Auction Service 
Date:Sunday, September 10, 2023 
Time:12:30pm 
Location:Al Hughes Auction Facility 21929 S. 221st St in Glenwood/Pacific Junction 
Website: 
Radio: 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.